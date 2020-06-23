Our beloved LINDSEY "BEEBS" MARIE SPRAGUE, age 30, of Mt. Pleasant passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 21, 2020. Funeral Services for Lindsey will be held at the Sprague Residence, 6231 E. Baseline Rd., Mt. Pleasant, MI, on Thursday, June 25, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Doyle Perry officiating. Interment will follow in the Chippewa Township Cemetery. A Luncheon will follow Graveside Services back at the residence. The family will receive friends at the home on Wednesday, June 24, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a Vigil at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Karma Kat Cafe. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and the home. Lindsey was born on September 20, 1989, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Bernard and Bonnie (Vasquez) Sprague. She was a proud member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. Lindsey graduated in 2007 from Sacred Heart Academy. She loved to ski, snowboard, playing basketball, baseball, playing golf, bike riding, camping, swimming, attending the Electric Forest Music Festival, traveling to Disney World, and was an avid paintball player. Lindsey was very artistic and created many logos for tribal community events. Most of all was her love for cats and working with children at the after-school program. Lindsey is survived by her parents; siblings, Nathan Quigno, Mary (Regis Ferland) Quigno, Carli (Leiton Feliciano) Sprague, Alyssa (Misheka Floyd-Vasquez) Sprague, and Gage Sprague; fiancée, Kasandra Abeyta, and loved her special babies, Karter, Melva, and Aubrey; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, Gabriel, Elijah, and Isaiah; and one niece on the way. Lindsey was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, Philemon Sprague, Eleanor Sprague, and Beverly Vasquez. You may view Lindsey’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.