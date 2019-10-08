|
age 49, of Sumner, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home after a long, courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to her family for an education fund for her son Tanner. Lisa was born November 1, 1969, in Alma, the daughter of Robert and Bette (Eicher) LaBonville. She graduated from Fulton High School with the class of 1987. Lisa married Troy Hooker on August 21, 1993. She loved gardening, fishing, nature, her pets, and spending time with her friends and family. Lisa is survived by her husband Troy Hooker of Sumner; son Tanner Hooker of Sumner; sister Kari (Aaron) Carr of Edmore; father-in-law Rick Hooker of Alma; mother-in-law Glenda (Dan) Pendell of Ithaca; and sister-in-law Carrie Hooker (Bob Elsea) of Alma. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; paternal grandparents Adrian LaBonville, and Leona (Harry) Austin; maternal grandparents Kendall Eicher and Dorothy Eicher; Troy’s maternal grandparents Bernard and Ruth Gager; Troy’s paternal grandmother Eleanor Hooker; and special friends Julie Brauher and Mike Weatherby. To view Lisa’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 9, 2019