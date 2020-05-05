Lloyd Frederick Long, 81, of St. Louis, MI passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home. He was surrounded by many loving family members at the time of his passing and his death was not COVID related. A Graveside Service will be held at Jasper Township Cemetery on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. At this time, due to the current situation we are required to restrict the number of people in attendance during visitation. We thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation. Lloyd was born on June 4, 1938 to Q. Truman and Marion (Lyon) Long at their home on Gordonville Rd. in Midland County, MI. His family moved to the Breckenridge area in 1943. He attended country school through 8th grade and then Breckenridge High School. Lloyd proudly served his country in the United States Air Force 1957-1960. He returned from the service to farm and began to work for General Motors in 1963. He worked a total of 28 years for General Motors, but also continued to farm 400 acres and run a 500 head hog operation. Lloyd married Dorothy Jewell Halliwill on October 27, 1979 at their home in rural St. Louis. Together they purchased the Frosty Cone in St. Louis which they owned and operated for 20 years. After retiring from General Motors, Lloyd devoted his work time to farming and running the Frosty Cone with Dorothy. Lloyd's 3 lifelong favorite things were driving race cars, hunting and football. He had many fond memories of family get-togethers at Crystal Raceway and many nights in his garage working on his race car. Lloyd finally gave up his racing career at the spry young age of 71, but was still an avid follower of NASCAR. He loved hunting and was active in that until failing eyesight caused him to give it up. As for football, it was in his blood and, contrary to what the rest of his family thought, Tom Brady WAS and IS the best. Go Pats! (I mean Bucs!). Lloyd is survived by his wife of 40 years Dorothy Long, 6 children: Anita Long of Ashley, Leonard (Leisa) Long of Newark, MO, Arnold Long of Wheeler, Donald (Denise) Long of St. Louis, Lorraine (Troy) Hoyt of Shepherd, and Billie Jo (Michael) SanMiguel of Ligonier, IN; 19 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother James Long of Breckenridge, and 2 uncles: Clyde Long of Jackson, and Paul Lyon of Gordonville. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents Truman and Marion Long, infant granddaughter Katie Lynn SanMiguel, sister Clairbelle (Kenneth) Miller, brother Donald (Lila) Long, and his overly loved dog "Buddy." In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The Care Team Hospice for their wonderful care. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit Lloyd's obituary at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun from May 5 to May 6, 2020.