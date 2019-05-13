|
On May 10th, 2019 Lloyd W Kinney received his crown of glory and now rests from his earthly labors in his heavenly home. Lloyd was born December 12th, 1932 to Gerald and Orletta Kinney. On September 2nd, 1956 he married the love of his life, Marlene Doll, and they spent 62 years together raising four children in the process. He proudly served his country from June 1956 to August 1957 in the United States Army. He was stationed at Fort Huachuca Army Base in Cochise, Arizona where he worked with the original drone development. Lloyd returned to Michigan following military service and built a house and beauty shop for his wife and family. Lloyd was very active in 4-H, working as a club leader and later as a member of the fair board in Gratiot County. The work at the 4-H lead to his volunteer work at the Ithaca Agricultural Fair where he again served on the board. Lloyd and Marlene enjoyed many years of square dancing and were members of the Kountry Kousins. He enjoyed camping and traveling. Lloyd spent many years working with a local Michigan State Police Operation Care organization providing coffee and treats for drivers on summer travel holidays. Lloyd was also a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Lloyd was always known for his quick wit and kind heart. He had an honest wisdom and strength of character rooted in his love for others and in his love for his Lord. His humor was always on display and sprung from this wisdom. When his daughter once asked why he locked his car doors at church, he answered, "well, there are still sinners, even at church." Lloyd's life will be carried on by those that loved him including his wife, Marlene, four children: Alan (Liz Jakubczak) Kinney, Valorie (Randy) Compton, Teresa (Rollie) Alfaro, and Christina (Chad) Roe. In addition, his influence spread to other generations including nine grandchildren: Patrick (Amanda) Gruesbeck, Amanda (Micah) Shaw, Hannah Compton, Catalina Alfaro, Adrian Alfaro, Alex Alfaro, Isabel Roe, Eliot Roe and Ian Roe; also 6 great grandchildren. While he will be missed on this earth, Lloyd's struggle with dementia is finally ended and the family asks that you provide a memorial to the charity of your choosing that assists in caring and seeking a cure for those still battling this condition or to Hospice Care. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Alma. Interment will be Fritz Cemetery in Ithaca. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Barden Funeral Home in Ithaca. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.bardenfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Sun on May 14, 2019