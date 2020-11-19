Grubb, Loanna M. (Tice) was born June 23, 1932 to Albert and May Tice and spent her childhood in Pontiac and Hartland, Michigan. She and Dad raised our family in Haslett and Lansing, Michigan. She passed from the cares of this life and on to the wonders, glories and blessings of the next at the age of 88 on November 16, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Thaddeus and son, Daniel (John Robison) and survived by her daughters Roseanna (Thomas Riley) of Mt. Pleasant, MI and Debbie (David Rasmussen) of Fairport, NY. Her life has been blessed by close connections to all her grandchildren who are: Chris Parrish, Gary Riley, Philip Riley, Bryan Riley, Amy (Nick Carter), Niki (Brent Zundel), Sabra Ann Rasmussen, Craig Rasmussen (Jessie), Brent Rasmussen (Tina) and Clark Rasmussen. Also doubly blessed and often nurtured by her eighteen treasured great grandchildren who are: Jayme, Rikki, Haiden, Kaleb, Kobe, Samantha, Cody, Candace, Aidan, Kole, Cambry, Dane, River, Thaddeus, Sawyer, Tatum, Beckett and Price and soon to be her first great, great grandchild, Wynter. Loanna’s life was marked by sweet devotion to her family; both her birth family and those whom she gave birth to; including their children and grandchildren. Her countless sacrifices and acts of love, raising and nurturing her family spanned several decades and generations. Our lives are blessed by an abundance of memories made with grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. And in her later years, her boundless love, quiet demeanor, and wise counsel brought us peace and comfort. We are grateful for her dear friends from the congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in both Holt and Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. And to her friends at Cranbrook in Mt. Pleasant where she lived her last 6 years. Covid has certainly disrupted our lives in so many ways, but perhaps the saddest affect is what it has done to funerals. And so, we are saddened to announce that there will be no funeral services held. But your thoughts and prayers are felt and appreciated. Thank you. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store