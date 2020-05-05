Lois Elaine (Brown) Traines
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Traines, 88, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant. She was born February 3, 1932, in Clare, Michigan, daughter of the late Leo and Frances (Gorringe) Brown. Lois married Irwin Traines on May 6, 1950, in Clare. She is survived by her husband Irwin; children, Steve (Connie) Traines of Melboune, FL, Deanne (Larry) Blodgett of Mt. Pleasant and David (Elizabeth) Traines of Traverse City; seven grandchildren; and her younger sisters, Marilyn Miller of Arizona and Janice (Jon) Zydbel of Canada. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two children, Sharon Traines and Phil Traines. Lois will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in a private service at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 (her 70th wedding anniversary). The graveside will be streamed live on her tribute page of the funeral home’s website. For more information, please visit

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved