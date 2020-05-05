Lois Traines, 88, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant. She was born February 3, 1932, in Clare, Michigan, daughter of the late Leo and Frances (Gorringe) Brown. Lois married Irwin Traines on May 6, 1950, in Clare. She is survived by her husband Irwin; children, Steve (Connie) Traines of Melboune, FL, Deanne (Larry) Blodgett of Mt. Pleasant and David (Elizabeth) Traines of Traverse City; seven grandchildren; and her younger sisters, Marilyn Miller of Arizona and Janice (Jon) Zydbel of Canada. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two children, Sharon Traines and Phil Traines. Lois will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in a private service at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 (her 70th wedding anniversary). The graveside will be streamed live on her tribute page of the funeral home’s website. For more information, please visit



