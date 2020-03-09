|
age 82, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Woodland Hospice House. Funeral Services for Lois will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, March 11, at 11 a.m. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends on March 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Isabella County Commission on Aging or to the family for the Woodland Hospice House. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Lois was born on February 16, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Orval and Agnes (Beerman) Nicholson. She graduated from Weidman High School in the class of 1956. Lois married Joseph Clark on September 1, 1956. She worked in food services for the Mt. Pleasant Public School system for 6.5 years. Lois was a member of the Weidman United Methodist Church and the Red Hat CDS. Lois is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joe; children, Greg "Archie" (Renee) Clark of Weidman, Sandy (Roger) Price of Shepherd, Deb (Tom) Schepperly of Traverse City, Jeff (Teresa) Clark of Weidman, and Carrie (Dave) Smith of Mt. Pleasant; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 more on the way; siblings, Orval "Butch" (Dorothy) Nicholson, Sharon Geroux, and Flora (Jim) Mena, all of Mt. Pleasant; siblings-in-law, Sue Embrey of Weidman, Mike Clark, and Tillie (Rich) Embrey, all of Mt. Pleasant; loving puppy, Poppy; and many nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Carrie Clark. You may view Lois’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 10, 2020