|
|
Smith, Lois Jean, 86, of Blanchard, fell asleep peacefully at the Hospice of the Upstate in Anderson, SC on Monday April 22, 2019. She was born January 5, 1933 outside Blanchard, the daughter of Ray and Charlotte (Moore) Baldwin. She grew up there, graduating from Blanchard High School with the class of 1951 and was Queen of the Carnival. On August 3rd, 1952 she married Robert Smith and they lived in Blanchard during their 65 years of marriage. For the past year and a half she has resided in Williamston, SC. She enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, family camping trips, making greeting cards, knitting and sewing, travel, and winters in AZ. She was a cub scout leader, filled in on occasion at the Blanchard State Bank, and was active in the Blanchard Church of God. In recent years she attended the 1st Church of the Nazarene in Mt Pleasant MI and in Yuma AZ. Above all she was completely devoted to her family. Lois was preceded in death by her parents Ray Baldwin and Charlotte Moore Baldwin, her sister Mary(Charles) Burns and her brother Charles Baldwin. Lois will be missed by children Gary Smith (Rebecca Vaughan) of Front Royal, VA, Karen (Larry) Mayberry of Williamston, SC, Robert Jr. (Julie) Smith of Mt Pleasant, and Greg Smith (Debbie Acosta) of Capicola, CA, one sister Christine (Keith) Eldred of Allegan, MI, sisters-in-law Pat (Charles) Baldwin, Dorothy (Paul) Riley of Lakeview, Grace (Don) Scheese of Blanchard, Judy (Marvin) Scheese of Blanchard; eleven grandchildren, thirtyfive great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and a host of cherished nieces and nephews. Lois’ life will be celebrated with a lunch and memorial service at Maxfield’s Restaurant on May 6 at 11:30. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to The Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621 or the
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 26, 2019