Lois Joanne Prestage
Lois Joanne Prestage, age 86, of St. Louis, MI, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI, on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3:00 P.M., with Pastor Terri Bentley officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Louis, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Lois was born in Kalamazoo, MI, on August 12, 1934, the daughter of Stanley and Edna (Scott) Preston. Lois married Richard Dean Prestage on June 10, 1955; Richard passed away in January of 2003. Lois and Richard owned and operated Schnepp Rehab Care in St. Louis for 25 years. Lois was a very accomplished artist. She was a member of Creative Arts Guild of Gratiot County. She was an avid lover of her dogs. Lois enjoyed golfing, spending time at Burt Lake, and being outdoors. Lois was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a proud member of the PEO and a member of First United Methodist Church, St. Louis, MI. She is survived by her sons: Richard and Carol Prestage of St. Louis, MI, Robert Prestage of Clayton, NC; grandchildren: Courtney Prestage, Chloe Prestage, Noah Prestage; great-grandson Cameron Schoenknecht, and friends: Marilyn Mellinger and Judy Roslund. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Keith Stanley "Bud" Preston. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences can be made at

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis Chapel
117 North East Street
St. Louis, MI 48880
989-681-2181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
