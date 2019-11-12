|
age 85, of Farwell passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her home under the care of Mid Michigan Hospice. Funeral Services for Lois will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, November 16, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Frank Weller officiating. Interment will follow in the Gilmore Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Friday, November 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, which will be dispersed to several charities. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Lois was born on March 11, 1934, in Gilmore Township, the daughter of Vanness and Laura (Glass) Cook. Lois worked as an LPN at Central Michigan Community Hospital for over 20 years. She was a member of the Gilmore Church of Christ for her entire life. Lois married Benjamin Stuart Graham on April 30, 1955, at the Gilmore Church of Christ, whom preceded her in death in 2011. She was fortunate to find companionship again with Harold Seymour. She loved to read, travel, but most importantly, spend time with her family. There was not a single person that Lois had ever met that she did not love. Lois is survived by her children, Julie (John) Munoz of Farwell and Jeff (Heidi) Graham of Kalamazoo; grandchildren, Jenny (Donovan) Cantu of Clare, Benjamin Stuart Graham of Lansing, Nicole (Rick) Barr of Grand Blanc, Megan (Michael) Sterling of Breckenridge, Rebecca Graham of Mt. Pleasant, Christian (Sierra) Baker of Lansing, Myles Baker, and Wesley Baker, both of Kalamazoo; great grandchildren, Serena Barr, Peyton Cantu, Bryce Cantu, Hayden Barr, Sophia Cantu, Mackenzie Sterling, and granddaughter on the way, Maci Sterling; sister, Jean Renner of Farwell; and significant other, Harold Seymour. Lois was also preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Stuart Graham; parents; brothers, Cleland "Bud" Cook and Donald Cook. You may view Lois’ obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 13, 2019