Lora Jean Bischoff (Parmely) 78, passed away quietly with her son by her side on July 10, 2019. She was born in Lansing, MI on December 15, 1940. Throughout her illness she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and many close friends. Her family relocated to Winn, MI where she grew up on her family farm, and loved to ride her horse. Lora enjoyed fishing, billiard competitions and was an avid swimmer. Her talents included crocheting, cross stitch and knitting. She was gifted with musical talents; taught accordion, played the piano, organ and the clarinet. She was a member of the Women's VFW Auxiliary. Lora was a kind and thoughtful person, always available to help those in need. She lived her life to the fullest. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Williams, James Williams and Jaci (Randy) Richards. Grandchildren, Tia (Marc) Pung, and Justin (Tabitha) Richards, James E.R. Williams, Bryenna (Travis) Martin, Ashleigh (Philip) Syswerda and ten Great Grandchildren. Lora was proceeded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Stanley Parmely, and her brothers Rodger and Kenneth Parmely. The family would like to thank the Woodland Hospice of Mt. Pleasant. Per Lora's wish, there will be no service.
Published in Morning Sun on July 12, 2019