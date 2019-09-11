|
age 53, of Interlochen, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at her home. Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Benjamen Evers officiating. Interment will follow at Denver Township Cemetery. A luncheon will be held following burial at the Tribal Gym. The family will receive friends on Monday from 7-9 p.m. and on Tuesday beginning at 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Lorena was born June 29, 1966, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Edwin Finney and Zilda Jackson. She was a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. Lorena was a devoted Days of our Lives fan, and never missed an episode. She loved family gatherings, music, cooking, and reading. Lorena also liked traveling, horses, and gardening. Lorena is survived by her daughters: Diedra (Ryan) Scott of Sarasota, FL, Brittany Schroeder of Traverse City, and Emily Marsh (Roy Monroe) of Perry; 4 grandchildren Ayspen Tarker, Brennan Schroeder, Rylee Monroe, and Brentley Monroe; her mother Zilda Jackson of Benzonia; boyfriend Eric Nelson of Traverse City; brothers Michael (Tammy) Finney of Benzonia, Kevin Jenkins of Mt. Pleasant, Tony Jackson of Mt. Pleasant, Dennis Jackson of Interlochen; sisters Luanna Finney of Mesick, Angela Jenkins of Honor, and Deanna Jenkins of Traverse City. Lorena was preceded in death by her father Edwin Finney; and brothers Terry Finney and William “Bill” Newell. To view Lorena’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 12, 2019