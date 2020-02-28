|
Loretta Therese (Moeggenbord) Koester passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1926 in Pine River Township, Gratiot County. She was valedictorian of the class of 1944 at Shepherd High. She then worked at the Alma bank followed by secretarial work at the Alma City Clerk's office. Her family life included the bookkeeping for the cattle feedlot and cash crop business they managed for Dr. and Mrs. Hileman. She met the love of her life, Dick Koester and was married on February 11, 1950. She enjoyed being a house wife and mother to 6 children. During their 64 years of marriage, they enjoyed their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Being part of such a large family (including her sisters, brothers, and extended family) brought her true joy and light-heartedness. She and Dick enjoyed traveling with friends, golfing, square dancing and participating in many church and community events. She also enjoyed painting and quilting. Loretta volunteered for many community groups – including being a member on the building committees for the St. Vincent de Paul School and the present St. Vincent de Paul church, raising money for the , 4-H leader, Isabella County Soup Kitchen, Shepherd Historical Society, and praying the rosary at a local nursing home. One of her passions was the history of her family, the Shepherd area, and the St. Vincent de Paul church. She wrote the St. Vincent de Paul history book and contributed to the Isabella County history book. She was awarded 'Citizen of the Year' by the Shepherd Lion's Club. Loretta is survived by 6 children Gary (Sandy) Koester of Cadillac, Carol (Andy) Abid of Interlochen, Pat (Mag) Koester of Shepherd, Rosemary (Dan) Klodt of Grand Ledge, Betty Lou (Gary) Moyer of Meeker, CO, and Jack (Luann) Koester of Lakeview; 15 grandchildren Ben (Keren) Koester, Erin (Matt) Schneider, Kevin (Megan) Koester, Joseph (Emily) Abid, Tara (Paul) Kopasz-Sumner, Mark (Ginger) Koester, Eric Koester, Nathan Klodt, Kelly (Matt) Scott, Jessica Moyer, Jamie Moyer, Jamy (Julie) Johnston, Jared Johnston, Justin (Jen) Johnston, and Emily (D.J.) Tisdale; 16 great-grandchildren Ella, Daniel, Mina, Graham, Allison, Andy, Adam, Nick, Caleb, Bryan, Wyatt, Adrien, Gabe, Spencer, Finn, and Cecily; and many nieces and nephews. Loretta is preceded by her husband Dick; daughter Annette Koester; siblings Clara Schimmoller, Monica Meyer, Matilda Meyer, Catherine Hohlbein, Bernadine Turnwald, Theresa Conroy, and August, Carl, Leo, and Julia Ann Moeggenborg. Loretta was born October 29, 1926 the daughter of Henry and Mary (Dickman) Moeggenborg. Services for Loretta will be Monday, March 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church with Father Fred Kawka officiating. There will be visitation on Sunday, March 1 at St. Vincent de Paul from 3-8 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorials can be made on behalf of Loretta to the Hospice Care Team or St. Vincent de Paul Church.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 29, 2020