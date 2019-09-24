|
|
Lorraine A. Malone age 61 of Griffith, IN and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, MI passed away on Monday September 23, 2019. She was born December 28, 1957 to Michael and Anne (McConnell) Strauss in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Lorraine was very proud to be a 1976 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and was an Army Veteran, joining shortly after high school. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and RCIA instructor. She was also a member of the Griffith Special Events Committee. Lorraine enjoyed collecting dolls and she loved reading mystery novels. She is survived by her sons; Sean, Steven J and Robert, all of Griffith, IN; siblings Michael (Pia) Strauss of Seoul, South Korea, and Carolyn Cardon and Timothy (Ella) Strauss, both of Mt. Pleasant; sister in-law: Lora (John) Wagner Jr.; and four nieces and six nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Anne Strauss; and husband, Patrick. A funeral Mass for Lorraine will be celebrated on Friday September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church 535 N. Broad Street, Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens celebrating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 4-8:00 p.m. at White Funeral Home located at 912 W. 45th Avenue in Griffith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Lake County Public Library in Lorraine’s memory. For more information please call White Funeral Home at 219-924-4100 or visit us at
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 25, 2019