Louis J. Decamp, age 72, of Mid Michigan was born September 30th 1947 and passed away peacefully on May 25th 2020 at a hospice nursing home in Saint Petersburg Fl.(1947- 05/25/2020) Louis was a great man and was deeply loved by many. He was a Vietnam Veteran, and served his country proudly. He leaves behind a daughter named Laurie (daughter to Lucky) and a grandson named Logan. Louis is also survived by his loving fiance' Gloria K. Delbosque of Saint Petersburg Fl. They were together for 15 long years Loving and facing the world together. Louis loved the outdoors, and spending time with family. He was full of love, kindness, and laughter. When the long hard day was over he loved to enjoy a nice cold beer. He had several step children & grandchildren - Jonathon Myers (Rita Myers) of Muskegon, Mi. Rachael Myers (Sean Lyons) of Mt. Pleasant, Mi. Gilbert Delbosque Jr. (Joyce) of Kalkaska Mi. Jeremiah Downing (Mary Downing) of Saint Petersburg Florida. Grandchildren Jeffrey, Olivia, & Nora Myers, Raelynn Lyons, Daisy Delbosque & Hunter, all of Mi. "The memory of Louis J DeCamp will forever live on in our hearts and souls. He was a great man, and will never be forgotten, nor stopped being loved. Heaven indeed gained a beautiful angel" We long to see you again, but until then we will wait by the Ol Rugged Cross!



