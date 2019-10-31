|
Louis Lee Denton of Farwell passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Mid Michigan Regional Medical Center Midland. He was born April 5, 1938 in Isabella County, Michigan. He is the son of the late Louis and Nell Denton. He married Poppy Walker on June 28, 1958 at the Farwell United Methodist Church. Louie was employed at Dow Chemical for 37 and half years before retiring. He was also a self-employed electrical contractor and then became a building and electrical inspector and building official. He was a member of the Farwell United Methodist Church for 61 years, a church youth leader, a scoutmaster in Boy Scouts of America, and a member of the Farwell Labor Day Committee. An avid hunter and fishermen, he often boasted there wasn’t a road in Clare County on which he hadn’t taken a deer or wired a house. He was happiest when he was able to help someone. Louie is survived by his wife of 61 years, Poppy, his daughter Shari (Larry) White, Shawn (Tricia), six grandchildren, Genna (Andrew) Jago, Dori (Clay) McCormick, Kali (Josh) Van Stee, Cecelia, Thomas and Ursella Denton, and four great granddaughters, Eveyln Jago, Tess and Hope McCormick, and Gwendolyn Van Stee, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Shannon, and sister Sadie Gingery. A celebration of Louie’s life will be held Sunday, November 2, at 2 p.m. at the Farwell United Methodist Church with a visitation at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Farwell United Methodist Church in Louie’s name. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Campbell Stocking Funeral Home. Please share your memories and condolences with Louis’ family online at www.CampbellStocking.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 1, 2019