Age 79, of Alma, passed away, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alma. Louis was born April 11, 1941 in St. Louis, the son of Clarence and Agnes (Finch) Anderson. He married Beverly Stoneburner on September 1, 1973. Louis retired from Oxford Automotive. He is survived by his children Mary Anderson, Julie (Mike) Sova, grandchildren Dorian Michael Louis Sova, Destiny Jean Elaine Sova, Danielle Sova, sister Arlene Farrier-Solomon, brother Arnold Anderson and many nieces and nephews. Louis was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 9 brothers Andy, Gordon, Gerald, Richard, Howard, Dale, Basil, Gale, Ron and 4 sisters Dorthea, Loureen, Dorothy and Betty. A private family burial was held at Chapel Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wofel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Louis’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.