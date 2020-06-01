Louis Wayne Anderson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 79, of Alma, passed away, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alma. Louis was born April 11, 1941 in St. Louis, the son of Clarence and Agnes (Finch) Anderson. He married Beverly Stoneburner on September 1, 1973. Louis retired from Oxford Automotive. He is survived by his children Mary Anderson, Julie (Mike) Sova, grandchildren Dorian Michael Louis Sova, Destiny Jean Elaine Sova, Danielle Sova, sister Arlene Farrier-Solomon, brother Arnold Anderson and many nieces and nephews. Louis was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 9 brothers Andy, Gordon, Gerald, Richard, Howard, Dale, Basil, Gale, Ron and 4 sisters Dorthea, Loureen, Dorothy and Betty. A private family burial was held at Chapel Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wofel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Louis’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved