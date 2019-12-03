|
|
Lucas Lee Kelsey, age 26, of Weidman passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. Lucas was born on September 13, 1993 to Dennis M and Candi (Farrow) Kelsey in Big Rapids, MI. He grew up in the Weidman area and attended Chippewa Hills Schools. As a child he found a place to go swimming on Lake Huron and we named it Boo’s Beach, after his nickname “Boo” and then as an adult his nickname was “Lucky”. Lucas had many tattoos and each one had a meaning; but his mother’s favorite one, was a bible verse from Luke 23: 34. He treated everyone with respect and was known for holding the door open for anyone. Road trips and trying out new restaurants were a few of the things he enjoyed doing with his fiancée, Rachel, whom he proposed to on Thanksgiving Day. Lucas played the guitar, enjoyed writing songs, liked to go to the family cabin and fishing out on the bay. Lucas was employed by Builders First Source in Alma. Lucas is survived by his parents, Dennis and Candi Kelsey; fiancée, Rachel Dawson, sister, Sueann (Jason) Irwin; brothers, Michael (Shadow) Kelsey, Justin ( Lacey) Bailey, Mark (Gina) Kelsey and best friend, Austin Schmall; 13 nieces and nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Lucas was preceded in death by his grandparents. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6 , 2019 at 11 a.m. Maier Family Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Willard officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday from 10-11 a.m. A visitation will also take place on Thursday, December, 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lucas’s memory may be made to the Family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Maier Family Funeral Home, 5483 W. Weidman Road, Weidman, MI.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 4, 2019