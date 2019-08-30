|
|
Lucie Charlene Pohl passed away peaceful August 18, 2019 at Oakhill hospital in Brooksville, Florida at age 54. Luice was born in Winter Park, Florida on March 8, 1965. She was the first of many to Graduate from Cooley High School in Cadillac, Michigan. Lucie worked at Camp Grayling, and as a caregiver at the Mount Pleasant Psychiatric Center. She enjoyed making others laugh, caring for others, dancing, music, going to the beach and spending time with family. Lucie was predeceased by father, Louis Charles Davis; husband, Kevin Lee Pohl. Lucie is lovingly remembered by her three children, Amanda Hayward (granddaughter Sapphire Palmer) of Ypsilanti Michigan, Heather White (grandson Olin Ghent and granddaughter Ellie Ghent) of Farwell Michigan, Zackery Pohl of Homossassa Florida, mother Charlotte Davis of Cadillac, Michigan; sister, Pamela Beal (Jeff), sister, Luanne Shirkey (Jim), sister, Deborah Kulmacz ( Douglas), brother William Davis, brother Louis Davis along with many other beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. An intimate memorial will take place in Clearwater Florida with family.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 1, 2019