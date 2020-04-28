|
|
Age 100, of St. Louis passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Schnepp Senior Care and Rehab Center in St. Louis. She was born August 5, 1919 in Lafayette Township the daughter of Lee and Caroline (Madar) Tedhams. Lucille was a 1937 graduate of St. Louis High School and married Bohus “Bo” A. Chovanec on August 12, 1939 in Alma. Lucille was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was proud to serve her community on the St. Louis City Council from 1979 until 1985. She was an avid reader and enjoyed flowers and gardening. She was a member of the ZCBJ Lodge in Bannister. Lucille is survived by two sons, Philip (Linda) Chovanec of St. Louis, Daniel (Sherrie) Chovanec of Cartersville, GA; four grandchildren, Steven (Barbara) Chovanec of St. Louis, Matthew (Kimberly) Chovanec of St. Louis, Courtney (Stephen) McClure of Columbus, GA, Cole Chovanec of Cartersville, GA; five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Colton and Kyler Chovanec, Emma and Mason McClure. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Caroline Tedhams; husband, Bo Chovanec; brothers, Robert, Donald, Leslie and Richard Tedhams. Per Lucille’s wishes, cremation has taken place with interment to be held in Emerson Township Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wished to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff and administration of Schnepp Senior Care and Rehab Center for the exceptional care they gave Lucille. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to Cutler Library or Schnepp Senior Care Resident Activity Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux Funeral Home, St. Louis. To view Lucille’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 29, 2020