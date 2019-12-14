|
age 84, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. A Funeral Mass for Luella will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Father Loren Kalinowski officiating. Rite of Committal will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A luncheon will be held in the Reflections Reception Center at Clark Family Funeral Chapel following the committal service. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, December 17, from 5-8 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, Isabella County Commission on Aging, or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the church. Luella was born on June 20, 1935, in Adrian, the daughter of Milton and Madelyn (Stites) Armstrong. She married Wilfred “Dan” Kauffman on June 13, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Church in Irish Hills. Dan preceded her in death on October 3, 2016. Luella worked for Delfield for over 25 years, retiring in 1998. She was a long-time parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, was a member of Red Hat Society, Garden Club, and Women’s Federated Club. Luella enjoyed traveling, reading, knitting, and gardening. She loved shopping and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She always enjoyed her Friday morning breakfast club with her friends. Luella is survived by her children Joseph (Julie) Kauffman of Morenci, Lawrence (Sandy) Kauffman of Edmore, David (Vicky) Kauffman of Blanchard, Kay Jensen of Blanchard, and Kimberly (Michael) Satterlee of Lakeview; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; brother Leverne (Donna) Armstrong of Onsted; sister-in-law Linda Armstrong of Adrian; many nieces and nephews; and special friends. Luella was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dan; grandsons Steven Kauffman and Collin Jensen; sister Lucille (Richard) Miller; and brother Lawrence Armstrong. To view Luella’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 15, 2019