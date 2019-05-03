|
Rose, Lyle D., age 76, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Venice Tidewell Hospice House, a beautiful and peaceful place in Plantation. He was born on July 18, 1942, in Croton, Ohio, to Raymond and Faye (Foster) Rose. He was a 1960 graduate of Moweaqua High School, Moweaqua, IL. He married Carol Whittington on July 18, 1964, in Macon, IL, and together they had two daughters. They enjoyed traveling and camping together, as well as spending time with family and friends until her untimely death in February, 1995. Prior to and following Lyle’s ordination into the ministry in 1971, the young couple served a number of congregations in various states during their life together, with the longest time being spent as a “circuit preacher” for both the Seville and New Haven Churches of God in Central Michigan. Lyle had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and meaningful way throughout his ministry, conducting a series of Grief-Loss workshops and serving as Gratiot County Jail chaplain in the late 1980’s. He was a man of many talents and his love of music led him to play a variety of different instruments. He enjoyed singing – especially with his girls at church. He served on the Michigan Conference Administrative Council, the Commission on Youth and lay Activities, the Commission on Education for Michigan Conference Family Camp, and the Commission on Missions and Evangelism. He also served on the Commission on Cross Cultural Ministries at the General Conference level, which led him on mission trips to Ghana and Togo, West Africa, Bangladesh, India, Slovakia, and Hungary as a representative of the Churches of God, General Conference. In May, 1996, he married Dr. Lavonna Powell and moved to Calera, OK, where he continued his ministry through his mission to the Lakota and Navajo Indians in Oklahoma, Arizona and New Mexico. He lived there until her death in 2018, at which time he relocated to Port Charlotte, FL. He is survived by his daughters, Micki (Lonnie) Smith and Jackie (Kevin) Frook; step-daughter Halana Powell; 6 grandchildren: Joshua (Juanita) Smith, Jessica (Jim) Knapp, Jason (Kelsie) Smith, Chelsea (Ethan) Sack, Bradley Frook, Cody Frook and fiancé, Sydney Hoffman; 11 great grandchildren: Katie, Alex, Kaitlyn, Curtis, Helena, Camron, Aiden, Madelyn, Sophia, Chloe, and Hayleigh; a sister, Phyllis (Bobby) Vangilder, a brother, Phillip (Becky) Rose; and many nieces and nephews. Lyle will be remembered for his contagious laugh, his love of snorkeling, fishing, golf, and his peanut butter fudge. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:00pm at the Venice Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Rd., with Don Clarke officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm until the time of service. A “Celebration of Life” service will also be held at the Seville Community Church of God, 8360 Monroe Rd., Elwell, MI on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00am with Pastor George Showers officiating, followed by a luncheon and time of fellowship among old friends. The family would like to extend our sincere and heart-felt gratitude to the staff at Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living Facility in South Venice, and to those at Venice Tidewell Hospice House, for their loving attentiveness and their wonderful care. To share a memory of Lyle or to send a condolence to the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on May 5, 2019