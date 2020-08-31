1921-2020 Lyle died at the age of 99. He was born and raised on his farm (a centennial farm in the year of 2012) south of Blanchard. Farming was his passion. His parents were William and Emily (Ostrander) Walkington. He married Verna Taylor July 21, 1943. He is survived by his four children, Linda (Nate) Jordan of Fremont, Sandra (Richard) Brown of Diamondale, Larry (Kathy) Walkington of Blanchard and Gayla (Chris) Olsen of Ithaca; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Lyle served as Millbrook Township Treasurer for 6 years and on various other boards, including the Blanchard School Board, the Isabella County Intermediate School Board, the Mecosta County Road Commission, 30 years on the church board, and also 36 years as a director on the Blanchard Telephone Company. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge since 1945. He was preceded in death by his wife, Verna, in 2016; 5 brothers; 1 sister; 1 great-grandbaby; and a pair of twin great-great-grandbabies. He is a member of the United by Faith Christian Church in Wyman. A graveside service for Lyle will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Decker Cemetery in Blanchard with Pastor Richard Eldred officiating. Those wishing to make a contribution in Lyle’s memory are asked to consider United by Faith Christian Church, Heartland Hospice or Lakeview Terrace Assisted Living. THIS OBITUARY WAS WRITTEN BY LYLE D. WALKINGTON. Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guest book at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com