Services
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Lynda Ann "Sunny" Meisel


1947 - 2019
Lynda Ann "Sunny" Meisel Obituary
age 71, of Mt. Pleasant passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at her home under the care of Mid Michigan Hospice. A Memorial Service for Sunny will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, February 23, at 5 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Cook officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 22, from 4 until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Mid Michigan Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Sunny was born on September 5, 1947, in Saginaw, the daughter of Charles and Arden (Olson) Fry. She was the owner of Total Eclipse Design and a hairstylist for 50 years. Sunny was a master in her art. She was respected by her peers and beloved by her clients for her creativity and innovative, personalized hairstyles. Owning the salon was a major joy to Sunny where she touched so many lives with her laughter and positivity. She also enjoyed painting, gardening, interior design, and going to the movies. Sunny is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Davis of Romeo, MI, Kerri (Jeff) Schultz of Washington Township, MI, and Nicki (Ryan) Schlicht of Mt. Pleasant; 6 grandchildren, Madisen Davis, Hannah Davis, Ella Schultz, Noah, Caden, and Eli Schlicht; and her life partner, Ralph Eslinger. Sunny was preceded in death by her parents and ex-husband, Ron Meisel. You may view Sunny’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in www.themorningsun.com on Feb. 21, 2019
