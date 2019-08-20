|
|
Age 59, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on August 19, 2019 in the presence of her family at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland due to a massive brain bleed. She was born on April 23, 1960 in Alma the daughter of Robert and Beth (Hartley) Franks. She was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. Lynette was a people person. She enjoyed working at her parent’s businesses, Riverdale Tavern and The Point Bar in her younger years then later Petticoat Junction. She was an avid MSU Spartans fan, loved all Detroit sports, attending concerts, cooking and gardening. Lynette loved and was very proud of her children, Adam, Jenna and step daughter Oliva Vogt. Lynette was very proud to have been clean and sober since May of 2017, and had a strong will to live for herself and her family. Lynette is survived by her children; Adam Ryder, Jenna (Travis) McCormick, Olivia Vogt and granddaughter Ava Vogt, her mother; Beth Franks, her siblings; Kimberly (Eric) Grover, Robert (Christine) Franks, Jeffery (Kimberly) Franks, her uncles; Carl (Sandra) Hartley, Dennis (Sandy) Franks, aunts; Janice Green, Sue Hartley, Tina Franks, many nieces, nephews, cousins, her longtime companion Donald Freed and her dog Turk. Lynette was preceded in death by her father, Robert Franks, her children’s father and husband Roger “Skip” Ryder, her aunt Joyce Sebring, uncles; Law Hartley, Dick, Pete(Nancy) Franks and John Green. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 am at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma with Pastor Jut Daron of the St. Louis Church of Christ officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22nd from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date in Carson City Cemetery. To view Lynette’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 21, 2019