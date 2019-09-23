|
|
age 80, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Mid Michigan Medical Center in Alma. A Memorial Service for Lynne will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, September 25, at 11 a.m. with Deacon Jim Damitio officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24, from 2 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Lynne was born on August 7, 1939 in Stanton, the daughter of Garold and Lucille (Case) Detwiler. She married Patrick Judge on April 5, 1970, in Mt. Pleasant. Pat and Lynne owned and operated the Judge's Bench in Winn for 45 years. She enjoyed gambling, shopping, and tending to her flower gardens. She loved following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events. Family was her life. Lynne is survived by her husband, Patrick; children, Kathy Edwards, Deb (Mike) Kanine, and Joe (Teresa) Judge; 10 grandchildren, Kevin (Sarah) Edwards, Kelli (Carl) Huntoon, Kara (Brent) Bouman, Ryan Kanine, Katie Kanine, Patrick, Aiden, Conor, Kiersten, and Carly Judge; 5 great-grandchildren, Brady and Emmy Edwards, Jackson and Ellie Bouman, and Grace Huntoon; sisters, Jody (Dick) Major and Sue (Ed) Curtiss; brother, Randy (Connie) Detwiler; and many nieces and nephews. Lynne was preceded in death by her son, John House; parents; brother, Jeff Detwiler; and brothers-in-law, Tom Judge, George Swogger, and Jack Curtiss. You may view Lynne’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 24, 2019