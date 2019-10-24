|
|
Mabel Elizabeth Nelson, 88, of Elwell, MI, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Midland, MI. In following Mabel's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at later date at the Forest Hill Church of Christ where she was a member. Mabel was born in Lansing, MI on September 1, 1931, the daughter of Lester and Freeda (O'Boyle) Mallory. She graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1950, where she was an "A" student and a star athlete. On December 1, 1951, Mabel married Clinton Nelson at the Coe Church of Christ, St. Louis, MI. Mabel was a dare devil. She loved to ride snowmobiles and 4-wheelers. Mabel was an "expert" collector of everything and loved to have garage sales. She enjoyed going to the casino and spending time at their cottage in Antrim County in Northern Michigan. Mabel loved her 10 years driving school bus for Alma Schools. She was a friend to everyone and her home was always open. Mabel is survived by her husband Clinton Nelson of Elwell, son Greg Nelson of Ithaca, daughter Teresa (Michael) McGill of Central Lake, daughter-in-law Patricia Earegood of Alma, 2 grandchildren: Christopher (Holly) Nelson of Adrian, and Lance Nelson of Alma; 2 great grandchildren: Noel and Bodie Nelson of Adrian, and her brother Dewey (Nancy) Mallory of Wheeler. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles: Fred O'Boyle, Violet Morrow, Dayton O'Boyle, Ruby Hall, Dewey O'Boyle, Kitty Hall, and Maynard O'Boyle (her favorite). The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences for the family may be left at
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 25, 2019