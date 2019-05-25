|
Madeline ‘Pat’ Stevens, 89, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully Friday, May 24, 2019, at McLaren Central Michigan. Her funeral will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Zion Lutheran Church, Mt. Pleasant, with Pastor Jonathon Bakker and Pastor Benjamin Ulledalen co-officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the fellowship hall of the church. Interment will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Beal City Education Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the church or at the funeral home. Madeline was born May 1, 1930, in Weidman, daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret (Warner) Stewart. Madeline married Richard J. Stevens on June 6, 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant. Not only was Madeline a homemaker, she played an active role on the farm alongside her husband. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she shared many of her gifts and talents. Madeline was a volunteer at the Isabella County Fair for many years, as well as assisting on Nottawa Township elections. Some of her favorite pastimes were playing bridge, euchre, square dancing, golfing, and bowling. Nothing was dearer to her than her family. She was their greatest supporter not only at their many sporting events, but in all their accomplishments. Madeline is survived by four children, Mark (Kathy) Stevens of Lowell, Pam Stevens of Dewitt, Kim (Beth) Stevens of Lowell, and Doug (Pam) Stevens of Beal City; 13 grandchildren, Ben (Melissa) Stevens, Kara Stevens (Alex Dehgan), and Joe (Ann) Stevens, Matthew (Melissa) Block, Dana (Joe) Galardi, and Erin (Nick) Koenigsknecht, Kory (Jill) Stevens, Kelly (Ben) Wilson, Stephanie Stevens, and Ryan Stevens, and Chad (Larissa) Stevens, Todd Stevens, and Melanie Stevens; 17 great grandchildren, Will, Madeline Jae, Leo, Fynn, and Cylus, Claire, Kaleb, Graham, Bennett, Declan, Roman, and Faye, Emma, Macy, Cooper, and Klay and Austin; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard in 2003; daughter, Linda in 1999; and siblings Mary Wendrow and William Stewart. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on May 26, 2019