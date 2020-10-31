Rev. Dr. Malcolm Lee Lavender, 90 of Shepherd, Michigan went on to glory to meet his Lord and Savior on October 30, 2020. He was born June 16, 1930 in South Charleston, West Virginia to Charles and Virgie Lavender. He was married to Edith (Esh) Harris and had two sons, Terry (Pamela) Lavender and Russ (Candis) Lavender, grandchildren, Amber (Sergio) Flores, Nathan (Taylor) Lavender and Joshua Lavender; great-grandchildren: Grace Wilson, Gabriel Flores, Brynlee Flores, and Myles Flores and sister, Joyce Jean Williams. Rev. Dr. Malcolm Lavender spent his life as a pastor beginning in Davy, West Virginia, Adkins, Virginia, Meadville, PA and Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Malcolm has published several books throughout his career. His most recent endeavor includes publishing “Lavender’s New Testament” which he translated from the original Greek, co-authored by Russ Lavender. Malcolm was preceded in death by his spouse Edith Lavender, parents Charles and Virgie Lavender; brothers Doug, Tom and Calvin Lavender. Due to COVID, funeral services will be held for immediate family only at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd, MI on Thursday, November 5. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Brian’s House Hospice in Essexville, MI in honor of Malcolm.



