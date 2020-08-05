1/1
Marcia Kay (Willis) Wegner
age 71, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. A Graveside Service for Marcia will be held on Thursday, August 6, at 1 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Jonathon Bakker of Zion Lutheran Church-River Road officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church-River Road, Disabled American Veterans, the Isabella County Commission on Aging or Woodland Hospice. Envelopes are available at the cemetery and Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Marcia was born on August 17, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, the daughter of Bruce and Joyce (Huber) Willis. She worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines for 25 plus years. Marcia is survived by her sister Carol (Gordon Curtiss) Jennings; nephew, Shawn (Rachel) Jennings and great-niece and nephew Amanda and Scott Jennings; and many cherished family members. Marcia was preceded in death by her her husband, Larry Wegner; her parents Joyce and Bruce Willis; and nephew Scott Jennings. You may view Marcia’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at

Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
