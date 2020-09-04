1/1
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Crapo
Margaret “Peggy” Crapo, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Green Acres Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant. She was born April 1, 1927, in Tecumseh, Michigan, daughter of the late Harold and Eunice (Orr) Browne. She married Robert L. Crapo on December 28, 1951, in Midland. Peggy was a former secretary for Herbert Dow but the majority of her life she was a homemaker. She attended the First Presbyterian Church, participated in the Hi Fever Follies through Central Michigan Community Hospital, and, at one time, was a Cub Scout and Brownie leader. She was a dog lover, enjoyed gardening, and most of all, cherished her family. Peggy is survived by two children, Nanette (Bruce) Franklin of Boone, NC and Michael (Barbara) Crapo of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren, Briana (Hunter) Bowling, Lyndsey (Matthew) Isenhour, Brandon Crapo, Ted Crapo, and Nathan Morell; and six great grandchildren, Isaac, Cade, Orion, Falyn, Guiliana, and Aiden Margaret. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Crapo in 2000; sister, Barb Sias; and sisters in-law, Barb Thayer and Nancy Martin. Peggy’s funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Pastor Alan Cullen of Mt. Pleasant Community Church officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research or Woodland Hospice. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com

Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
