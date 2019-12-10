|
age 81, of Mt. Pleasant passed away December 7, 2019 at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. Margaret was born on July 10, 1938, on the family farm of John and Ina (Smith) Wezensky in Leaton, MI. She was the third of six children. She passed from this world December 7, 2019. Marge graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and was a lifelong member of St. Charles Church, Leaton, MI. She enjoyed people and engaging with others as an Avon representative and site manager with the Isabella County Commission on Aging, in Rosebush, MI, and the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Reservation. She is survived by her children: Dennis Cruz (Corrine), Brighton, MI; James Cruise, Leaton, MI; Marla Armstrong (Merle), Belmont, MI; Amy Mehl (Jeff), Big Rapids, MI; five grandchildren: Jadrienne (Armstrong) Slabbekoorn; Jessica Armstrong; Zachary Mehl, Levi Mehl, and Benjamin Armstrong; three great grandchildren; ex-husband James Cruz Jr; and close friend Dave Womack. Marge is preceded in death by her daughter Karen, and brother Tom. A Funeral Mass for Margaret will be held at Our Lady of Hope Parish – St. Henry Site, in Rosebush, MI., on Friday December 13, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Peter Nwokoye officiating. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday December 12, from 5-8 p.m. with a Vigil at 7:30 p.m. You may view Margaret’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 11, 2019