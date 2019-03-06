Noble, Margaret Clara "Mag" age 88, of Shepherd, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born September 13, 1930, in Beal City, the daughter of Louis and Albina (Boge) Rau. She married Donald “Dale” Noble on October 17, 1959 at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Beal City. She was a graduate of St. Philomena High School with the class of 1948. Margaret worked as a cook for Shepherd High School and CMU for 16 years and was office administrator for Leonard Refinery in Alma for 10 years. She loved time spent with family, quilting with her sisters and sisters-in-law, and canning. Margaret enjoyed watching birds, working jigsaw puzzles, and watching Detroit Tigers, but only when they were winning! She was a proud grandma to her grandchildren and great granddaughter, who she loved very much. Margaret was a parishioner at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Shepherd. Margaret is survived by her husband Dale Noble of Shepherd; children Gary (Suzanne) Noble of Shepherd, Teresa (Larry) Walton of Grandville, Kathy (Brian) Murphy of Rochester, and Lori (Stephen) Pipoly of Shepherd; 11 grandchildren Tyler Noble, Natalie Noble, Dayna Walton, Mitchell Walton, Craig Walton, Joseph Murphy, Matthew Pipoly, Tearryn Noble, Krissy Noble, Joel Noble, and Katie Noble; 1 great-granddaughter Anna Heydel; brother Norman (Patricia) Rau of Beal City; and sisters Rose Marie Funnell of Mt. Pleasant, Gert Brownlee of Sanford, Mary Irene (Fred) Zeien of Beal City; sisters-in-law Edna Rau of Beal City, Edna “Doll” Rau of Beal City, and Eileen Rau of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; son Thomas Dale Noble; brothers Harold, Raymond, Steve, Walter, and Donald Rau; brothers-in-law Ted Brownlee and Richard Funnel; and sisters-in-law Gaye Rau and Sally Rau. A Memorial Mass for Margaret will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow at St. Vincent de Paul Parish Hall. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel, and on Monday beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. A prayer vigil will take place Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and at the church. To view Margaret’s obituary online or send a condolence to the family, please visit Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary