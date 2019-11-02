Morning Sun Obituaries
Margaret Grossett

Margaret Grossett Obituary
Age 83 of St. Louis was promoted to glory on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10 am at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma. Interment will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Margaret was born June 16, 1936, in Shepherd, the 4th of 12 children of Fred and Virgil (Epple) Roethlisberger. She worked as a cook for several years at Westgate Nursing Home. She is survived by three children, Deborah Grossett, Steve Grossett, and Joe Grossett all of Alma; four grandchildren, Veronica (Erwin) Murphy, Brad Harris, Todd Harris and Carlos Grossett; and four great grandchildren; five sisters, Dorothy Steele, Carol (Bob) Buchholz, Joan (Don) Curtiss, Nancy (Jon) Griffith, Barb Peacock; four brothers, Charlie Roethlisberger, Don (Lodema) Roethlisberger, Dave (Lorraine) Roethlisberger, and Ray (Betty) Roethlisberger. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Grossett, her daughter Julaine Grossett, and her brothers Albert and Leon Roethlisberger. Those desiring, may make memorial donations to Schnepp Senior Care Resident Activity Fund. To view Margaret’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
