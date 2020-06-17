Margaret Lee Norisez
Margaret Lee Norisez, age 72, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at MidMichigan MedicalCenter Midland. Peggy was born in Saginaw on July 25, 1947. She was the daughter of Frank and Mary Julia (Sepos) Heigley. She married Charles Roberts Norisez in Nov 1969. Peggy was an animal lover and went out of her way to save many. She enjoyed crocheting and had made several afghans, spending time outside in her garden, playing the piano and singing, reading western novels, and in earlier years, playing Bingo. She was active in her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her faith led her to serve, and she enjoyed volunteering at WMFC. Peggy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Chuck; her sister, Pat Cooper; her nephews, and great nieces and nephews; and two step brothers. Services for the family will be held at Barden Funeral Home in Ithaca at later date. Peggy will be interred in Kelly Cemetery Greendale Township. Condolences may be left for the family online at

Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
