Margaret E. Morrison, 85, of Clare, died at home Sunday September 22, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born March 2, 1934 in Shepherd, Michigan, the daughter of the late Peter & Anna (Starich) Simon. Margaret E. Simon married Mathew W. Morrison July 17, 1965 in Coleman. She retired from Dow Chemical Company in 1990 after 34 years of service as a secretary. Margaret enjoyed baking for her family, gardening, flowers, and was an accomplished bowler. She and Matt were also great dancing partners. Survivors include her husband Mathew of Clare; daughters Holly & Tim Harris of Paw Paw, Tracy & Michael Hizer of Rochester Hills; 4 grandchildren Logan & Landen Harris, Greyson & Nolan Hizer; brothers Jim Simon of Coleman, Ernest & Mary Simon of Clare; & sister Mary Dunlop of Coleman. Margaret was preceded in death by her brothers Paul, Alex, Steve, & Joseph Simon; and sister Anne Beamish. Cremation has taken place. Services will be held 11:00 am Friday September 27, 2019 at the O’Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc., 215 W. Adams St., Coleman, MI. with Pastor Jim Young officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, from 4-8 pm and on Friday starting at 10 am, until the time of services. Burial will take place in St. Henry’s Cemetery, Rosebush. Memorials may be directed to the .
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 24, 2019