Margaret "Mae" Murray
Margaret “Mae” Murray, 95, of Harrison, passed away Thursday July 2, 2020 at Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. She was born June 23, 1925 in Isabella County, the daughter of the late Arthur & Lillie (Carman) Hubble. Mae married Myron “Mike” Murray January 30, 1976 in Mt. Pleasant. He preceded her in death October 18, 2014. Mae enjoyed being a homemaker: gardening, canning and cooking. She was especially happy when deer season came around and friends and family gathered. The fourth of July family birthday celebration was always special. Any time Mae could spend with her family was treasured. She loved playing cards and was an extremely tough Euchre opponent. Survivors include her granddaughters: Wanda Jean Dowd, Theresa Lynn Dowd, Susan Mae Padilla-Biscamp, daughters: Kathy and David Thon of Saginaw, Karen and Bill Mordica of Mt. Pleasant, Becky and Scott Loomis of Shepherd, Stephanie and Darrell Wonsey of Shepherd, son-in-law James Haring of Harrison, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mae was also preceded in death by her sons Randy Dowd, David, Chuck and Wesley Murray, daughter Nancy Haring, son-in-law Bob Pickens and her brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday July 6, 2020 at the Cherry Grove Cemetery, Clare. Friends may call at the cemetery on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to the Laurels of Mt. Pleasant Activity Fund. The family would like to thank the staff at the Laurels for the wonderful care that they have shown Mae for the last few years, we are forever grateful. O’Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Morning Sun from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Laughlin Funeral Home
215 W. Adams St
Coleman, MI 48618
(989) 465-1551
