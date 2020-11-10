Margaret Rosemary “Peggy” Feltman was born on December 24, 1947 to Wally and Mary Lavigne. God’s chosen time for her to leave her earthly home and walk into her heavenly home was on November 9, 2020. After a long illness and a courageous fight., she died peacefully with her family beside her. Peggy spent a lifetime connecting with others, often turning strangers into friends. She worked at Gratiot Community Hospital for over twenty-five years as a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department and later for Home Care. She was also a volunteer for Hospice. Peggy was also a mother, wife, sister, grandma, great grandmother, and loyal friend to so many. As children and now as adults, we remember the many people who shared with us how she had changed their lives and cared for them in their time of need. Peggy leaves behind her husband Richard Feltman (Shepherd), her three daughters: Laurie (Jim) Bahlke (Shepherd), Jill (Mike) Showalter (Clare), and Jennifer (Brian) Curie (Howard City). She also leaves behind her grandchildren Jacob (Shayna) Bahlke (Mt. Pleasant), Ryan (Megan) Bahlke (Alma), Abbie Showalter and Gavin (Chastity) Showalter (Mt. Pleasant) and Ian Romero (Katy, Texas). Three great-grandchildren Bexley and Everly Bahlke and Jaxson Showalter also brightened her life with their little hands and big hugs. Peggy’s sister Linda (Mike) Nelson (St. Louis, MI) and her brother Larry (Dee) Lavigne of Arizona also survive her. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Wally and Mary Lavigne, her sister Lorraine, brother Rick and infant sister Laurie. Peggy’s life will be warmly remembered and she will be dearly missed and loved for a lifetime. Services for Peggy will be Friday, November 13 at St. Vincent de Paul at 11 a.m. with Father Fred Kawka officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the St. Vincent de Paul Church Facebook page as well as YouTube along with the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page. There will be visitation on Thursday, November 12 from 4-7 p.m. with a vigil service starting at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to Woodland Hospice of Mt. Pleasant, MI.



