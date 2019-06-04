|
|
Age 86, of St. Louis, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hearts Content Adult Foster Care in Breckenridge with her loving family by her side. She was born April 27, 1933 in St. Louis the daughter of Lloyd and Marvell (Tenney) Gotham. On June 13, 1953 she married Walter “Wally” Roslund. Margaret worked for 29 years at Gratiot Community Hospital in food service, before her retirement. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wheeler. Margaret is survived by three sons, Gerald (Cyndi) Roslund, Kendall (Sue) Roslund, Steven (Sharon) Roslund, daughter, Teresa Burnham; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wally, brothers, Duane and Lomar Gotham and sisters, Annette Smith and Alberta Grover. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2 pm at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1 pm until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date at Emerson Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hearts Content Adult Foster Care. To view Margaret’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 5, 2019