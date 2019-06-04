Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Roslund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Roslund

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Roslund Obituary
Age 86, of St. Louis, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hearts Content Adult Foster Care in Breckenridge with her loving family by her side. She was born April 27, 1933 in St. Louis the daughter of Lloyd and Marvell (Tenney) Gotham. On June 13, 1953 she married Walter “Wally” Roslund. Margaret worked for 29 years at Gratiot Community Hospital in food service, before her retirement. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wheeler. Margaret is survived by three sons, Gerald (Cyndi) Roslund, Kendall (Sue) Roslund, Steven (Sharon) Roslund, daughter, Teresa Burnham; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wally, brothers, Duane and Lomar Gotham and sisters, Annette Smith and Alberta Grover. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2 pm at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1 pm until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date at Emerson Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hearts Content Adult Foster Care. To view Margaret’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
Download Now