Hetherington, Margie Ilene; age 95 of Shepherd, passed on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Cedar Crest in Remus with family by her side. Services for Margie will be Tuesday, April 16 at 11am at Berry Funeral Home with Jean Thrush officiating. There will be Visitation on Monday, April 15 from 2 to 8pm. Margie was born May 29, 1923 the daughter of Omer and Hazel (Brooks) Fisher. She married Donald D. Hetherington January 23, 1942. Margie was a farm wife first, but enjoyed several hobbies. She enjoyed painting, crafting, gardening, square dancing, mushrooming, snowmobiling, doing upholstery, playing cards, fishing on Lake Michigan, and camping at Kibby Creek Campground where she still camped until 2012. Margie is survived by 4 children Janice Hetherington of Chippewa Lake, Sherrie (Sherman) Ashford of Citrus Springs, FL, David Hetherington of Shepherd, and Richard Hetherington of Shepherd; 9 grandchildren Steve (Marge) Hetherington, Mark (Erin) Hetherington, Brad (Tari) Hetherington, Troy (Cindy) Lee, Michelle Trafas, Darrin (Tracy) Northon, Kevin (Carlene) Northon, Heath (Cammie) Hetherington, and Michael Hetherington; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; brother-in-law Charles Hetherington of Silver Springs, FL, sisters-in-law Velma Smitherman of Lansing, Joyce Shepard of St. Johns, and Alice Hetherington of Shepherd; and numerous nieces and nephews. Margie is preceded in death by both her parents, her husband Donald, sisters Betty Raby, Donna Rhode, and Shirley Brown, and brother Dewayne Fisher.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 13, 2019