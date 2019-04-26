|
Easlick, Margo Kay, age 72, of Alma, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Schnepp Senior Care & Rehab Center in St. Louis. Services for Margo will be Monday, April 29 at 12pm at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd with Pastor Matthew Smart officiating. There will be Visitation Monday from 10am until time of service. She was born the daughter of Anson and Gertrude Foster. She had married Norm Easlick in November of 1977 and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2017. When she wasn’t enjoying her time with her family, she was an avid crafter, reader and loved to do adult coloring books. Margo is survived by her daughter Katie (Robert) Debolt and son Stacy (Lisa) Hale; grandchildren David (Kaitlyn Howd) Debolt, Robbie (Kristina Fairchild) Debolt, Vicki Hale, Kyle Hale, Kaitlin (Mason Darmody) Hale, Lexi Morton, Kialee Morton, Reagen Morton, and Ella Held; 9 great grandchildren; sisters Bonnie (Carl) Mcardle of Marlette, MI and Holly (Ed) Barnes of Deatsville, AL; and several nieces and nephews. Margo is preceded in death by both her parents and older brother Stephen Foster. Memorials can be made on behalf of Margo to the Gratiot County Commission on Aging.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 27, 2019