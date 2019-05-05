Morning Sun Obituaries
Marian L. Beutler

Marian L. Beutler Obituary
Marian L. Beutler, age 85, of Weidman went to be with her Lord on January 25, 2019 at McLaren Bay Regional, with her loving family by her side. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Weidman United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott B. Smith and Mark Johnston (Marian’s Nephew) officiating. The family will meet with friends 1 hour prior to the service. Following the service there will be a luncheon at the church followed by a graveside service at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Family has entrusted arrangements to Maier Family Funeral Home, Weidman, MI.
Published in Morning Sun on May 6, 2019
