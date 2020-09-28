age 96, of Riverdale passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, September 27, 2020, with family by her side. Funeral Services for Marie will be held at the Seville Community Church of God of Elwell on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 12 noon with Pastor Bob Falls officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow at the church. A Private Committal Service will follow in the Lincoln Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Marie's honor to the Seville Community Church of God where she was a member. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel of the Church. Marie was born on March 31, 1924, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Roy and Stella (Cobb) Deming. She married Neil Litwiller on August 16, 1947, in Shepherd. Marie was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother, who treasured her family more than anything. She was an immaculate homemaker with superior baking and cooking skills. Her gardening skills yielded plenty of fruits and vegetables that kept her family fed throughout the year. Marie worked from sun up to sun down. She stressed the importance of being fair and equal to her family, friends, and neighbors. She loved parties with family that included lots of fun and laughter. Marie enjoyed many years of traveling to her and Neil's cabin on St. Joseph Island in Canada. She was a skilled fisherman. They shared their love of fishing, fish frys, bon fires, and many special times with many friends, family, and many acquaintances. Marie is survived by her children, Darlene (Les) Jenkins of Riverdale, Bonnie (Dave Bailey) Morton of Lyon, Rosalie Brush of Shepherd, and Douglas (April) Litwiller of Blanchard; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Lou Foglesong of St. Louis.Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Neil in 2015; parents; son-in-law, Marlin Brush; grandson, Jonathon Litwiller; and sisters, Margaret Brookens and Mildred Gott. You may view Marie’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.