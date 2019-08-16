|
|
age 60, of Shepherd, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. A Memorial Service for Marilyn will take place on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel, 114 S. Bradley Street, Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Carey Barker officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral chapel and on Friday beginning at 12 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Marilyn was born October 3, 1958, in Carson City, the daughter of Charles and Audrey (Grim) Clark. She graduated from Shepherd High School with the Class of 1976. Marilyn married Roger Charles Chapman September 8, 1990, in Shepherd. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural carrier for the past 26 years and belonged to the Rural Letter Carriers Association. Marilyn enjoyed golfing, gardening, sewing, and stained glass. She loved vacationing and time spent with her family. Marilyn is survived by her husband Roger Chapman of Shepherd; daughter Angela Stanton (Juan Guerrero) of Germany; son Michael Stanton, Jr. of Shepherd; grandchildren Alexander and Nicolas Guerrero; siblings Clinton (Barbara) Clark of Mt. Pleasant, Roberta (Robert) Richardson of Mt. Pleasant, Anna Clark of Colorado, and Thomas (Kim) Clark of Shepherd; mother-in-law Ilene Chapman of Shepherd; in-laws Jim (Diane) Willoughby of Shepherd, Tim Willoughby of Shepherd, Karen (Roger) Hatt of Mt. Pleasant, Kelvin ( Lilah) Willoughby of Vestaburg, Randy Willoughy of Alma, Jim (Jeanette) Chapman of Remus, Joanne (Chuck) Willford of Weidman; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Carla Horning-Mitchell, Charles Clark, Arthur Clark; father-in-law Clarence Chapman; and brother-in-law Lane Chapman. To view Marilyn’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 18, 2019