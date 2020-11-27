age 93, of Mt. Pleasant passed away surrounded by family Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her home under the care of McLaren Hospice. A Private Funeral Services for Marilyn will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dr. Stephen Shugert officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the L.A. and Marilyn B. Johns Family Fund at the Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Marilyn was born on April 10, 1927, in Lansing, the daughter of Fred and Clara (Hetzner) Bresien. Marilyn graduated from East Lansing High School class of 1945. She continued her education at Michigan State University, receiving her Bachelor's Degree in elementary education in 1949. She married Lawrence Johns on June 24, 1950, in East Lansing. Marilyn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and an ordained Deacon of the church. She was a lifetime member of the Central Michigan Community Hospital Auxiliary, serving as past president. She was also a past president and honorary member of the Mt. Pleasant Women's City Club and a member of the Mt. Pleasant Garden Club. Marilyn enjoyed reading, knitting, playing bridge, and traveling. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 70 years, Larry Johns; children, Michael Johns of Denmark, Maine, Nancy (Richard) Domeyer of Dewitt, Alan (Kathy) Johns of Mt. Pleasant, and David Johns of Mt. Pleasant; eight grandchildren: Erin (Brad) Back, Jeffery (Jannene) Domeyer, Emily (Conor) Byrne, Brian Johns, Seth Johns, Travis (Katelyn) Johns, Ryan Johns, and Ashley Jarrett; and eight great-grandchildren. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents. You may view Marilyn’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.