Age 72, of Carson City, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home with family by her side. Marilyn was born June 16, 1947 in Flint the daughter of Roy and Geraldine (Waffenschmidt) Barratt. She graduated from Vestaburg High School with the class of 1965. Marilyn married Michael Schnepp on January 28, 1967 at the Riverdale United Methodist Church. She owned Timeless Reflections Bridal Shop and was a very good seamstress. Marilyn also worked at the Carson City Hospital in the visiting physician’s clinic. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #380. Marilyn enjoyed gardening, mowing, fishing, taking trips up north, and it was always Marilyn’s way or no way. She is survived by her husband Mike Schnepp, daughter Barb Konopka, grandchildren Adrienne Schardt, Vincent Konopka, Claudia Konopka, Steven Parker, sisters Leeann (Greg) Smith, Patricia Showalter, brothers Thomas Barratt, Phillip Barratt and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Dawn Schnepp and grandson Grant Schardt. A Memorial service will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home in Carson City. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Riverdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Post #380. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City. To view Marilyn’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on July 23, 2019