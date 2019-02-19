age 85, Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at Green Acres Assisted Living, surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born in Winn on February 2, 1934, the daughter of Welby and Lucetta (Gifford) Metcalf. She graduated from Shepherd High School with the class of 1951. Marilyn married Franklin Monroe Dush on August 1, 1952, in Winn. Franklin preceded her in death on February 15, 1992. Marilyn worked for The Pickwick Office Supply for almost 35 years. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved playing cards and doing puzzles and enjoyed visiting with people. Marilyn is survived by a daughter-in-law, Ruth Dush; three sons, Leland (Mary) Dush, Milford, IN; Gary Dush, Tomball, TX; and Kevin (Christy) Dush, Rosebush; seven grandchildren: Jeremiah, Michelle, Kevin Franklin, Chad, Nancy, Eugene and Franklin; two step grandchildren: Jack and Dave; eight great-grandchildren: Gabriella, Elizabeth, Joseph, Aubreigh, Charlie, Amelia, Landon and Jack; ten step great-grandchildren; sister, Loraine Wheeler, Mt. Pleasant; brother, Harold (Judy) Metcalf, Shepherd; and sister-in-law, Carol Metcalf, Shepherd. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Michael Dush; sister, Sue (Metcalf) Richardson; and brother, Elwin Metcalf. At the request of Marilyn, there will be no funeral service as her wishes were to be cremated. The family will hold a private service later. You may view Marilyn’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary