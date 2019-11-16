|
|
Age 83, of Riverdale passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home. She was born on June, 6 1936 in Saginaw the only child of David and Beatrice (Stoltz) Eurich. She was a graduate of Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw and married Donald L. Chesney on February 4, 1956. Marilyn worked as a teller for Chemical Bank in St. Louis for over 30 years before her retirement. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting, crocheting, golfing and most especially shopping. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald Chesney of Riverdale; three children, Michael (Jennifer) Chesney of Bend, Oregon, Dawn (Gary) Winkelman of Riverdale, Donald D. (Christy) Chesney of Blanchard; five grandchildren, Justin (Rochelle) Chesney, Jordan Chesney, Cody Chesney, Paige (Christopher) Peasley, Hunter Winkelman; and one great-granddaughter, Elena Chesney. She was preceded in death by her parents. Per Marilyn’s wishes, her body has been donated to Michigan State University. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale. To view Marilyn’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 17, 2019