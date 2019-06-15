|
|
Of Alma passed away June 14, 2019 at Masonic Pathways where he had lived for the past year. Marion was born March 11, 1934 in Riverdale MI, the youngest of 10 children to Lewis and Lena (Erskine) Vallance. Marion loved baseball, playing around Riverdale and other communities as well as Alma High School. He went to Taft College in California to play baseball with his lifelong best friend, Dale Narragon. He coached Little League for several years. Marion remained loyal to Riverdale his entire life, teaching his children and grandchildren the Riverdale song. Marion was a content man, both in times of want and plenty. As President of his class (Alma ‘55), Marion thoroughly enjoyed class reunions and luncheons. He also liked to play golf and watch sports including Alma College softball and his beloved Michigan Wolverines. Marion was an active member of the Alma Church of God. He loved walking with his friends at His Place. Like his five older brothers, Marion served in the US Army from 1955 to 1957, having been drafted on a work semester during college. Following his service, he earned a BS from CMU in Education and Accounting, but chose to spend his working life of 30 years as a plumber for Adams Plumbing and Heating until his retirement in 1999. Marion married Carol Sumner on February 1, 1958 in St Louis. She preceded him in death on December 11, 2018. Surviving are his children and their families: Jim (Rachel) Vallance and daughter, Lucy, of Middlebury, IN; David (Toni) Vallance and sons, Ryan (Lacy), Haden, Maison and Weston, all of Murfreesboro, TN; and Reneé (Tom) Whipple and daughter, Gretchen, of Comstock Park, MI; along with 6 great-grandchildren and also special friends Russ and Joneen Wight. Also surviving are his brother-in-law Jim Sumner of Gladwin, MI; sister-in-law Cherrie (Ralph) Lundberg of Pentwater, MI, along with numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by all of his siblings and their spouses, his parents, and his best friend Dale. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11 am at the Alma First Church of God with Pastor Brian Wickes officiating. Interment will follow in Riverdale Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18th from 9 am until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Alma First Church of God. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Marion’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 16, 2019