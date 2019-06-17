|
Marion was born on May 1, 1926, in Midland County, the daughter of Harold and Sarah (DeJongh) Yager. She married Merle Calkins on June 19, 1948. Marion was a wonderful interior decorator for over 25 years and loved working with drapes and upholsteries. She was an artist who enjoyed painting. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. Marion also enjoyed flower gardening and doing yard work. She cherished spending time with her family. Marion is survived by children, Rhonda Calkins of Clare, Mark (Dianne) Calkins of Mt. Pleasant, Larry (Lenora) Calkins of Remus, and Merlin (Dianne) Calkins of Sterling Heights; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Everly Walter of Sanford; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Calkins in 2009; siblings, Duane (Genieve) Yager, Don (Esther) Yager, Vernon (Dorris) Murray; and brother-in-law, Jerry Walter.
Published in Morning Sun on June 18, 2019